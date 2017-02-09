Desiigner is back with a new single for 2017, premiering the track on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show today.

'Outlet' has all the makings of an anthem, which features many the signature Desiigner pant/r-roll-screech as he describes himself as the "ball-out champion", sweeping "more bottles, more bitches, more gold, more hoes".

Listen to Lowe froth him below or catch the whole track on Spotify

Image via David X Prutting/BFA.com