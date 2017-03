As part of her new and noble quest to break a Guinness World Record, Hot 97's Megan Ryte enlisted Panda rapper Desiigner to try and beat the record for most jello eaten with chopsticks. The Forbes Hip Hop Cash Prince happily obliged, scarfing down a ridiculous amount of jello in just a few minutes.

Watch below, because, duh:

