Ladies and gents, we may have a new phenomenon on our hands. Designers have been using restaurants for their Fashion Week after-parties and formal galas for what feels like centuries, but it seems that more and more brands are using our favorite eateries as the venues for their actual runway shows; restaurant runways, if you will.

This season alone, Kate Spade held their New Orleans-inspired presentation at the Grand Central Oyster Bar, in what was likely the only time that oysters have ever played some role in a fashion show. Fashion icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took over Cafe Carlyle for The Row's Spring show, while one of our new faves Christian Cowan made hotspot Indochine his campy paradise. Even makeup artist Pat McGrath took part and kicked off the Fashion Week festivities at China Chalet, making Chinatown the place to conquer this season.

Guinevere comes to the Carlyle, The Row #NYFW pic.twitter.com/j9qxguMOO5

— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 11, 2017

While it may seem bizarre at first, it actually seems to be a convenient fit for Fashion Week —why rush to eat between shows or forego food altogether when you can have lunch and a show? Also, isn't it a little nicer to be cramped inside a restaurant rather than a stuffy studio or tent?

And if Telfar is any indication, this trend may be staying for good. Designer Telfar Clemons threw a raucous afterparty for his brand at none other than fast food fave White Castle during last season's Fashion Week, and now he's designing their uniforms for employees nationwide, a major breakthrough for a proudly gender-neutral label. Who knows what else could become of this exciting trend — could a Chanel x McDonalds collaboration be in store? (Answer: only in our dreams).

Take a peek at some of this season's "restaurant runways" below.

