Industrial goths, new wavers, elegant loners, and romantic brooders of the world, lend me your ears! After soundtracking their entire fall runway show with Depeche Mode, Dior Homme has made Depeche frontman and sexy dark wave legend David Gahan the face of their AW17 campaign. You know the one...

In the campaign film, shot by David Sims, Gahan broods in gorgeous deconstructed suiting as models Dylan Roques and Christophe T Kint rave their fucking faces off in a dimly lit hotel room. Those of you that don't care truly won't care, and those of you that do care will be completely and totally gagged.



Check out the entire campaign, entitled #IntoTheNight below...