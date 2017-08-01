Co-founder of successful denim/bodysuit brand Khloe Kardashian is giving back to the fashion community, passing on her newfound knowledge (Good American has been up-and-running for less than a year) to aspiring designers.

Kardashian and Good American's other founder Emma Grede are coming on board as coaches for the ninth edition of the VFiles Runway — the NYFW showcase for aspiring designers selected by mentors and the VFiles team from the brand's online community (apply here).

While Fashionista points out Khloe has never had any formal training when it comes to fashion design, the entrepreneur did co-found successful retail outlet Dash with sisters Kim and Kourtney. Good American also reportedly made $1 million in sales in a single day. That's good business.

Dapper Dan and Art+Commerce co-founder Jimmy Moffat have also been announced as mentors — it's all go.

