In July, Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital following a near-fatal overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She only left rehab a few days ago, and as of today has made her first social media post since the incident. It's for a good cause: voting in the midterms!

Lovato posted a cheerful photo of herself filling out a ballot form, encouraging followers to join her at the polling station and have their voices heard. She said she was "grateful" to be home from rehab in time to vote.

Find out when the polls close in your state here.