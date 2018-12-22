Demi Lovato hasn't been very vocal about what's been going on in her life since she got out of rehab, and it's obvious that everyone's been dying to know. After all, she's the most Googles person of 2018. And on Friday night, she broke her silence since her mid-term election Instagram post, and made sure to tell the public that she's doing okay, and that the tabloids should mind their own damn business. The pop star took to Twitter with a series of tweets basically shutting down anything and everything you've heard about her recovery process.

We all know Demi isn't one to take any kind of bullshit about her friends, and most certainly not about herself. She started her Friday night rant with, "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening." She continued by saying that all you would ever need to know about her life and her music would be announced by her, and no one else. "I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Demi is also asking for space, from both her fans and the media. "Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.."

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to," she tweeted. "All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. "

Read the full thread below.

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018