Demi Lovato's Response to an Article About Her 'Fuller Figure' Is Perfect

Amongst the myriad of reasons we love Demi Lovato is our admiration of her ability to parse through and speak out against all the bullshit. And the latest example of her power comes in the form of the singer's response to an Inquisitr article titled, "Demi Lovato Appears to Have a Fuller Figure After Working Up a Sweat in LA."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lovato began by saying that, "I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT." And while she went on to say she wasn't "triggered" or "upset" that someone wrote about her "fuller figure," she did have an issue with the headline for another, valid reason.

"I'm angry that people think it's OK to write headlines about people's body shapes," she continued. "Especially about a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I am not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by this diet culture."

Lovato then went on to criticize similar stories that contribute to a "toxic way of thinking" and negative diet culture talk. "You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape," she concluded.

That said, it didn't take long for the writer of the article, Fabio Magnocavallo, to apologize. In a follow-up story, Lovato posted a screenshot of their DMs, in which he wrote, "You're an incredible talent and you're right, your body is not all you are. This is a lesson learnt."

And while The Inquisitr left the post up for transparency's sake, they did add a note from Magnocavallo that thanked Lovato for her "grace and patience." "While I wrote this story with the best of intentions, I totally appreciate and understand her perspective on the matter and culture in general, and I truly appreciate her taking the time to have a dialogue with me about it," he wrote. "As Demi said to me, 'Our voices are all we have to create the biggest change on this planet.'"

Talk about using your influence for good. Keep fighting the good fight, Demi.