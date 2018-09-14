Riccardo Tisci Released His First Piece for Burberry

Logo-mania is bigger than it's been since the '90s and Burberry's new Creative Director, Riccardo Tisci, is taking advantage of the trend. Ahead of his Spring s019 show during London Fashion week on Monday, Tisci has officially released his first collection item: a graphic T-shirt. Revealed on Instagram, the designer referred to the tee (seen in a selfie) as "Drop Zero." The black T-shirt features the brand's new monogram on the left side of the chest, printed in bright white.

While we're hoping that the tee comes back as part of the mainline collection, it was only available for 24 short hours, according to his caption. It could be purchased on Instagram and WeChat, but not even on the brand's website directly, let alone in any brick-and-mortar stores. Though we suspect it wasn't via social media click-to-buy, stylish celebrities have already gotten their hands on the limited-edition item. Lily James, Rihanna, and more have been seen in their logo-clad styles, both in Instagram selfies and paparazzi snaps alike.

The T-shirt release seems to have been a dry-run, as a capsule collection from Monday's runway show will reportedly be available immediately for purchase — you guessed it — on Instagram.