David Lynch Makes Half-Endorsement of Trump

David Lynch is known for making mysterious, dense work, and now it seems his political stances may be following suit. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Twin Peaks director said that Trump may "go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way."

He continued that Trump has exposed the flaws of our national leadership, saying, "Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this."

The statement has been widely interpreted as an endorsement of Trump, though Lynch clarifies in the interview that he voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries and that he thinks he voted Libertarian in the election.

Lynch also said that he is "not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do," another vague, statement drenched in privilege.

Far-right publication Breitbart saw no opaqueness in the quote, writing an article declaring Lynch's support for the president that Trump quickly retweeted. Trump also mentioned Lynch in in a speech, saying his career in Hollywood, an ostensibly liberal space, is over because he expressed support for Trump.

Trump said, "David Lynch, he puts down headline 'Trump Could Go Down' — this is a Hollywood guy. The reason I do this is you don't hear this — and plenty of them voted for me. Plenty of them voted for me. 'David Lynch Could Go Down As One of The Greatest Presidents In History.' Of course, there goes his career."



Watch Trump address David Lynch below, if you must:

