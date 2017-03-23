May 21st can't come quick enough for diehard Twin Peaks fans (and really, are there any other kinds of Twin Peaks fans?) when the classic series returns to Showtime.

Until then, the below video is here to tide us over. The short, technically an ad for The James West Hollywood - Sunset, was a joint production between the David Lynch Foundation and Dazed Media. Only David Lynch could make an ad like this:

