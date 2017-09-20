Our appetite for anything Bowie has not lessened in the wake of the superstar's tragic passing last year, if anything we are hungrier than ever for any kind of connection to the beloved singer and as a result are seeing a surge in Bowie nostalgia — primarily, rare or unseen images of the Brit.

The latest look at the pure angel comes in the form ACC Editions new book, "Bowie Unseen" by Gerald Fearnley, which features the photo shoot for Bowie's 1967 debut album David Bowie by David Bowie. It's a pre-Ziggy Stardust David Bowie, who is just a young man (he would have been 20 years-old) and yet to achieve the stratospheric fame he experienced throughout his career.

Purchase the book here and check out baby Bowie below.