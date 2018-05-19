The fashion world has been wondering what would become of Dior Homme under fashion designer Kim Jones' artistic direction. Well, David Beckham's royal wedding look has got the answer. The former Manchester United footballer donned a three-piece suit with clean and classic lines, finesse in its structure, and refined details such as the peak lapels on the tailcoat and a tastefully-placed chain on the waistcoat. (Is it connected to a pocket watch? Who knows.)

The fit on Becks was, of course, excellent and he looked dapper as ever. He attended Harry and Meghan's nuptials with his wife Victoria Beckham/ Posh Spice—who looked stunning in a navy outfit and red stiletto heels. While many of the guests went for bold, colorful numbers, we didn't expect anything less than a quiet, sleek, modern chic from the two.

And now that we've gotten a peek at Kim Jones' Dior Homme, we're all looking forward to what this new era in the luxury designer menswear brand will have in store (and well, in stores).

Images via Getty