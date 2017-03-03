Last year, A&E partnered with actress and comedian Leah Remini to air a docuseries about the much-talked-about-but-often-misunderstood religious practices of Scientology. Titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the series promised to air out the religion's dirty secrets—something Remini, who was a practicing member for almost 34 years, was perfectly qualified to do.

One of the series' biggest reveals came from Remini's reporting on the sometimes great lengths the Church of Scientology would go to when it came to protecting their celebrity members. Her dedication to airing the religion's dirty laundry is now really taking shape. The Los Angeles Police Department, in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that they are involved in an ongoing investigation into several sexual assault charges lodged against actor and Scientology member Danny Masterson.

According to the statement from the LAPD, "The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000's."

Could it really be a coverup?

In a statement provided to the Hollywood Reporter, Masterson's rep had this to say:

We are aware of [the alleged victim's] 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the alleged victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.

When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [alleged victim's] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.

We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini's anti-Scientology television series since [alleged victim's] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.

