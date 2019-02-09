In case you haven't heard, Cyrus Goodman is a very important person not just in the show Andi Mack or the Disney Channel universe, but for representation in the entirety of media. The teenage character is Disney's first officially confirmed, declared loud and proud LGBTQ+ character. On Friday's episode of the coming-of-age series, Cyrus (who is played by actor Joshua Rush) came out to his best straight male friend and former crush, Jonah Beck (Asher Angel).

Cyrus isn't only gay, he's also Jewish. The monumental scene happened after the character's grandmother had passed, and he invited his friends over for her shiva. As he and his friend Jonah hovered over the table lined with different types of traditional Jewish dishes and treats, he explained, "That of course is Aunt Ruthy's kugel. That's your classic bagel and lox. That's gvelta fish, skip that...and I'm gay."

Jonah received the news in the best way any queer person could hope for — with a warm smile, and an "Okay. Cool!" Making the moment feel warm, yet organic and a win overall.

This moment shook the show's fans to the core, but in a good way. One fan tweeted, "CYRUS GOODMAN JUST MADE DISNEY CHANNEL HISTORY." Actor Joshua Rush retweeted, commenting, "Every day is a blessing working on this show. This milestone is just another stitch in a rich and vibrant tapestry that is Cyrus Goodman."

Every day is a blessing working on this show. This milestone is just another stitch in a rich and vibrant tapestry that is Cyrus Goodman. https://t.co/dTSBdop7UJ — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 8, 2019

#CyrusGoodman and #AndiMack became trending topics in the US the day the episode aired, and rightfully so. Read some of the best Twitter reactions below.

cyrus goodman was only 13 years old when he told his ex crush that he’s gay on disney channel https://t.co/4n9tSKYQxj — Mak I STEPH DAY (@mxffys) February 8, 2019

