Two days ago, actress Cynthia Nixon announced her intention to run as a Democrat against two-term incumbent candidate Andrew Cuomo. She will be running for governor of New York on a platform of improving subways, funding public schools, ending mass incarceration, and affordable housing. Tonight, she's hosting an official launch party at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan from 6-9 PM.

She tweeted about the event, jokingly referencing criticism she received from former City Council speaker Christine Quinn, who called her an "unqualified lesbian."

Related | Cynthia Nixon Announces Run For New York Governor

Nixon was born and raised in New York and, as her campaign ad makes clear, she is a public school graduate and parent there. She also played Miranda on famous New York-based show Sex and the City.

Photo via Getty