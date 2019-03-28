CBD is about to become as accessible as condoms and cosmetics, or whatever else it is you're buying in the drugstore aisle. Walgreens has joined CVS in announcing it will sell cannabidiol products in thousands of stores across the country in the form of sprays, patches, lotions, you name it.

Walgreens announced today that it will stock topical CBD in its Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont stores. Earlier this month, CVS said it will do the same in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Tennessee. Neither retailer will trade in CBD-infused food items or supplements. Yet!

US agriculture laws changed late last year, allowing hemp cultivation on a mass scale. So this is really only the beginning of the hemp CBD revolution — although it's crucial to note that hemp has anxiety-reducing, rather than psychoactive, properties. Weed is still technically illegal in most states.

