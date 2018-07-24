This past weekend marked the fifth annual Curlfest in Brookyn's Prospect Park — a festival that aims to celebrate natural hair in all shapes, forms, and color. Women and men both filled the park which quickly became rife with afros, knots, braids, free-flowing curls, and the like.

Drawing more than 25,000 individuals each year, those in attendance hail from all around the country — not just New York City — to show off their locks. And, in brown, blonde, red, blue, and rainbow, they surely did it well.

While it's a celebration of the styles each person loves best, it's also a way to see the endless possibilities and draw inspiration from others. No matter what your hair today, tomorrow, or the next, it might just be time to try out something news. Find the 15 best hair moments at Curlfest 2018, below.

Photo via Instagram