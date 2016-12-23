Viral raunch-rap superstar Cupcakke seems to be getting into the Christmas spirit, as she donated toys and $1500 to the homeless shelter she used to live in earlier this week.

"Went to the shelter I use to stay in and dropped off money and toys ," she wrote in a Facebook post, saying that, "when I had nothing to eat , no where to go , no nothing THE SHELTER WAS THERE."

Cupcakke explained that it wasn't all too long ago when she wasn't in the position to give, but "I promised myself when I get up I will never forget the life I had to live to get here."

She ended the note by saying she, "struggled for years and I will definitely donate more soon," finishing off with, "wish I could give them every dollar in my pocket." Read her entire post below.