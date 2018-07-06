CupcakKe's trademark raunchiness makes her content a breath of fresh air, and "Hot Pockets" is no different.

In traditional CupcakKe form, she plays with phallic-shaped objects (at one point she is delivered a single hot dog weiner), seduces her prey, and surrounds herself with cash. Drag queens and male strippers also feature in the Logan Fields-directed clip, not to mention we see a glowed-up CupcakKe finally take the stage. If you thought the 21-year-old Chicago native could not possibly top her "Duck, Duck, Goose" video, prepare to be left gasping for air.

Check it out, below — although maybe watch the visual on your phone, not your office computer.

Photo via YouTube