Prolific 20-year-old rapper CupcakKe is back with her sixth video in three months for the very sex positive "Barcodes" off her 2017 album Queen Elizabitch. The pink-and-blue-hued video, directed by Brandon Holmes, features CupcakKe rapping about knowing her worth, saying "I don't handout pussy that's like handing out gold." Iconic.

Watch the full video for "Barcodes" below: