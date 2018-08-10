Many news outlets reported yesterday that Crocs, the much-beloved all-purpose comfort shoe with toe holes, is going out of business aka dying — PAPER included. Our bad!

Crocs wearers (which may or may not include relatives and friends of yours) took to social media in light of a cryptic company statement suggesting that yes, Crocs, at least in some capacity, is no more.

"In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Fans promptly starting freaking out, with some calling the news "disrespectful." I suppose if Crocs is your go-to shoe and some big bad mean person took them from you, I could understand taking umbrage. What else would one wear? New Balances?! Adidas slides?! Disrespectful!

But don't believe all you read, folks. The truth is out there! Crocs reps reached out to us to confirm that yes, they will shift their production process to third parties and continue making "the most comfortable shoes on the planet," in an array of colorful designs of course. The full statement is below.

"During our second quarter earnings announcement Tuesday, we shared that revenues and gross margin exceeded guidance, along with numerous other accomplishments that position our brand for success. Since then, there have been multiple media reports that Crocs is winding down production in our owned manufacturing facilities. While accurate, some people have interpreted that to mean that Crocs will no longer be making and selling shoes. Quite the contrary, Crocs will continue to innovate, design and produce the most comfortable shoes on the planet. As we streamline our business to meet growing demand for Crocs, we're simply shifting production to third parties to increase our manufacturing capacity. We're extremely grateful, but not surprised that our passionate fans are rallying around the brand today. Our future is bright, bold and colorful."

Photo via Getty