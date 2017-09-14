It seems that one of the more overlooked aspects of Fashion Week are the bags, but not this season — designers are bringing their A-game and creating what feels like more creative and innovative bags than ever. Brands like Calvin Klein and Helmut Lang, especially, have shown jaw-dropping bags that defy practicality and normalcy, making for some of the most sought-after pieces of the season. Klein showed that fringe can have no limits, while Lang took household items like bras, portfolios, and newspapers, added elegant and factory-esque touches, and transformed them into avant-garde masterpieces. Other brands like Creatures of the Wind and Gabriela Hearst also got in on the action and proved that even little black purses can be twisted to make a grand statement. Peep some of the season's most imaginative bags below.

Photos: Getty / BFA

