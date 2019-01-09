While everyone's responsibly dialing back on plastic usage, and we're all under particular pressure to stop using plastic straws (though paper ones really just don't work), British designer Craig Green has made a convincing case to cover our bodies head-to-toe in the material. Because fashion always loves to challenge our good conscience — and in many cases, including this one, wins.

Presented during London Fashion Week: Men's, Green titled his fall 2019 collection, "Man Made of Glass," and transformed sheets of neon-hued plastic — green, blue, yellow, pink, red, turquoise — into powerful matching sets, some designed with headpieces and attached capes. He applied traditional techniques to the manmade material, like ruching and smocking, until it became nearly unrecognizable.

"It's just bin liner," Green told Hypebeast, "but it's obsessively elasticated which makes it look like bubble wrap. I like that something so light and so throwaway can be so protective."

Check out all the looks, below.