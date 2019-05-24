Cowgirl Clue knows a thing or two about breaking the ice, if the fantastical, frost-loving music video for her second single, "Icebreaker," is any indication.

Taken from her self-produced debut, Icebreaker, the video is Clue's first foray into the world of experimental electronic pop. Serving as a metaphor for her own "break" into the music industry, "Icebreaker" is an introduction to Clue's bubbly, oddball version of DIY — aka VadaVada, which also serves as the name for her new musical collective.

For the video itself though, Clue decided to take a more literal approach to the concept of an "Icebreaker," creating a feel-good, ice-punk party fantasy with a little help from her supergroup band of fairies — played by Ryon Wu, The Garden's Wyatt Shears, and Frances-Bean Cobain. Paired with icy accents, fluttering synths, and the funkiest bassline this side of the Vadaverse, think Deee-Lite being transported to a 2019 rave happening in the world's wildest walk-in freezer.

Coupled with lyrics about crushes, shots of Capri Sun pouches, and a bunch of frosted glass, Clue calls the playful, ice utopia set-up a great summary of "the core character of Cowgirl Clue." And it shouldn't come as any surprise that the out-of-this-world video was touched by some of queer pop's rising talent — including director/producer Weston Allen, production designer Mood Killer, and producer Dorian Electra. Now the only question is, where was our invite?

Catch Cowgirl Clue at her upcoming show with Coco & Clair Clair and DJs Dorian Electra and Puzzle on 5/24 at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA.