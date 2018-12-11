CoverGirl has launched a range of products specifically for customers with darker skin tones. Its brand new Full Spectrum Collection was developed by a team of women of color, according to Refinery29.

There are 12 products in the Full Spectrum range, including a matte liquid foundation in 20 shades, and a matte powder foundation in 12 shades. Plus a concealer, contouring palette, cheek palette, a bunch of solid and liquid lipsticks, 14 shades of lip gloss, two shadow palettes, and some super pigmented new eyeliners. Developed over two years, the formulas are designed with black skin in mind.

It's obvious that the instant success of Rihanna's inclusivity-driven Fenty Beauty line has prompted many a beauty brand to extend its meager shade range. Rihanna, once again: thank you. Although to be fair, CoverGirl was ahead of the diversity curve in some ways — longtime ambassador Queen Latifah launched her Queen line of CoverGirl products in 2006, citing a need for non-ashy foundations in the drugstore aisle. Since then the brand has also worked with Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry.