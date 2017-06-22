While Young Thug's latest Beautiful Thugger Girls album is objectively excellent, the promotional material was eyebrow-raising to say the least. While that was likely Thug's intention in order to hype his latest project, the video did not sit well with CoverGirl – the cosmetics company whose slogan Thug borrowed for the album's namesake.

Released earlier last week, the video sees a young girl beat up by a group of masked women with baseball bats. The viewer can hear each sickening thud before the girl passes out, reappearing barely conscious, bound and gagged. In response, the beauty industry leader clarified to Billboard that they do not condone Thug's appropriation of their brand.

"CoverGirl was not contacted by Young Thug or any parties regarding his original album title," they said. "The album is not aligned with our values at CoverGirl. Violence and abuse are unacceptable behaviors. We do not support the use or association of our iconic slogan, 'Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, CoverGirl ' with Young Thug's video, album or promotional materials."

So far Young Thug has not yet responded to CoverGirl's statement. Watch the video below.

[h/t The Fader]