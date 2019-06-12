Fashion
Courtney Love has just revealed that she once spoke to Kurt Cobain's ghost.

While participating in a Q&A for Interview Magazine, Love was asked by actor Joshua Boone if she had ever seen a ghost.

Love's answer? A hard yes.

According to her, when she moved from Seattle to Hancock Park in Los Angeles with daughter Frances Bean Cobain and then-boyfriend Edward Norton, she saw none other than her late husband in "a chair for a moment."

"He said hi to me and then he left," she said. Talk about spooky.

Read all of Love's answers, here.

Photo via Getty

