Courtney Love has just revealed that she once spoke to Kurt Cobain's ghost.
While participating in a Q&A for Interview Magazine, Love was asked by actor Joshua Boone if she had ever seen a ghost.
Love's answer? A hard yes.
According to her, when she moved from Seattle to Hancock Park in Los Angeles with daughter Frances Bean Cobain and then-boyfriend Edward Norton, she saw none other than her late husband in "a chair for a moment."
"He said hi to me and then he left," she said. Talk about spooky.
