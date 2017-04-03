Contest: Win a Trip to NYC and the 2017 Whitney Biennial
For the first time in three years, the Whitney Museum is holding its much-anticipated survey of contemporary American art, the Biennial, and this year's is an ambitious, controversial, not-to-be-missed blow-out. The 63 artists and collectives featured in this year's showcase will be the first in the museum's new Hudson River-side home. PAPER wants to give you the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to New York and see the exhibition that "makes an exciting, powerful case for art" for yourself.
But let's cut right to the important stuff: What can you win?
Enter by April 10th HERE for a chance to win a trip to New York City to see the seventy-eighth installment of the longest-running survey of American art in the United States and much more:
- A two-night stay at the NYLO New York City hotel
- A $500 travel credit
- Two tickets to the Whitney Museum of American Art
- Exhibition A's limited-edition print by Whitney Biennial artist Shara Hughes
- $1,000 to spend at The Apartment by The Line
- Misha Nonoo's "The Easy 8" wardrobe essentials
- A Bond No. 9 fragrance of your choice
- A two-year subscription to PAPER magazine
Splash photo by Matthew Carasella
Comments (
)