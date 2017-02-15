Adam Levine has emerged from NBC Voice cocoon to deliver us this very surreal vid for Maroon 5 and Future's catchy new song "Cold".



The seven minute extravaganza stars a bleached-blonde Adam Levine, more interested in milk than a party at Future's house (even though we all know any living, breathing human would froth an invite from Future). The bartender spikes Levine's drink and then shit gets wild (read: Levine being touched by faceless models, blow jobs and underwater weddings wild). Also, Behati.



The whole situation is really too LA to live, but here we are. Watch the vid below to experience all of the Levine for yourself.



