This Sunday, Discwoman and the Yellow Jackets Collective will be throwing their Queer Lunar New Year Party at Manhattan's Mission Chinese.

Featuring performances from Yaeji, Haruka Salt, DeSe, NK Badtz Maru and MIN2, the festivities are set to bring together NYC's QTPOC community to "ring in the new year of the Rooster," all while celebrating "your daily resistance and survival with us."

Based on the lunar calendar, which has historically served as the primary calendar for East Asian, Hindu, Bengali, Buddhist and Islamic peoples, this celebration will be focused on creating an inclusive, welcoming space for those of all stripes. A much needed gathering, especially in these dark times.

As they explain in the Facebook event, the Lunar New Year is a time that connotes familial reunion, so "we want to reinterpret this tradition by celebrating with our chosen families and our queer Asian-American diasporic families. We want to meet and strengthen each other for the year of resistance and community-building we have ahead of us."

Check out the official flyer below and find out more via the Facebook event page.



