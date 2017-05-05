I think we can all collectively agree that hottest human on planet Amber Rose is wasted in trying to shimmy her way around the passenger seat, but an Amber Rose in a car is better than no Amber Rose at all so we'll take it. Plus there could be no better time/place for Amber Rose to resurface than in Future's quasi-dystopian, very depressing visual for viral sensation "Mask Off".

Watch Future drive through a city while various people in masks are shooting at each other and generally causing havoc. As you may have predicted, Future remains unfazed and Amber just keeps trying to do her sexy thang to very little avail. At one point she bites his dread to get some attention, that was a weird moment, but we all do what we have to to stay in a nice car.

Anyway watch below! Feel all the things!