There is no show on TV more camp than Riverdale, and I stand by that. Sorry, Drag Race. It makes sense then that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, AKA Netflix's Jughead and Betty, were more than comfortable inhabiting tonight's tricky Met Gala theme.

And they make it look so cute! Lili is giving me Kirsten Dunst-in-Marie Antoinette, except with prom heels. Cole is giving me Handsome Clown. His subtle contour is amazing. Both looks work, and more crucially they work together. This is their second run at the Met Gala, after making their couple debut at last year's event. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

The Response