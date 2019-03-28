At 20 years old, Coi Leray's burgeoning career is still very much tapped into the youth culture that made her. Her signature style, captured in the name of her debut project, Everything CoZ, exemplifies the desire to be totally comfortable with oneself physically and spiritually — at home and cozy in your own skin. Leray's new single "Good Day" picks up the thread, championing the benefits of staying positive and focusing on anything but stress, especially when it comes from naysayers and romantic partners.

"Honestly, when I wrote this song, I was feeling down," Leray said. "My best friend Nique and I were just chilling in the crib and I was going through beats from my Gmail in the studio. I came across this particular beat with such a positive melody. Nique and I instantly started dancing and I started to sing out, 'Today's gone be a good day!' and from there it was history."

See the video for "Good Day" premiering on PAPER below and read Leray's interview in Women in Hip-Hop: The Voices of Our Generation.

