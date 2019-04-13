The Best On-Stage Cameos from Coachella Day One

Coachella's only begun, and we've already had plenty of great performances from day one. Friday's headlining act was Childish Gambino, we also witnessed greatness from Janelle Monaé, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, and worldwide K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK. Of course, while festival goers were fully expecting their minds to be blown by these artists' performances alone, the acts did not disappoint in adding something a little *extra* while they were onstage.

A number of surprise cameos happened were brought along with Friday night's acts. Here are the best guest appearances that kicked off the festival: <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Baddie Winkle Ninety-year-old Internet sensation Baddie Winkle danced onstage with Kacey Musgrave as the country singer performed her hit "High Horse." The iconic social media influencer donned as bold a look as usual, wearing a colorful floral-patterned, dominantly pink dress with a pink belt.

Cardi B and Selena Gomez DJ Snake could not complete his set without performing "Taki Taki." And while audio of Cardi B and Selena Gomez would've sufficed for any other concert, this was Coachella, so naturally he had to bring out his two collaborators out onstage with him.

I sat through an hour of DJ Snake to see Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez sing “Taki Taki” — and it was better than I could’ve imagined 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ns7MhHHmf8 — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) April 13, 2019

Lizzo and Tierra Whack

Janelle Monaé brought out Lizzo and Tierra Whack to perform her Dirty Computer track, “I Got the Juice." And, yes, it's safe to say everyone got a healthy does of Black Girl Magic at Coachella.

Lizzo is throwing ass with Janelle Monáe.

Tierra Whack is milly rocking with Janelle Monáe.



What kinda BLACK GIRL MAGIC is this?!?! @JanelleMonae stays putting on for the set. #Coachella — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) April 13, 2019

Jennie Kim Okay. So *technically* this isn't a cameo, given that Jennie Kim's already part of BLACKPINK, but the singer as a solo artist came out onstage as well. Jennie performed her single "Solo," and apparently also made history as the first K-Pop soloist to perform at Coachella.

look who’s wildin’ for being the first kpop idol soloist to perform @ coachella 🙌🏻 miss jennie kim didn’t come to play!!!! if she says “BITCH NANEUN SOLO” then it’s “BITCH NANEUN SOLO” we all should agree 🔥 #BLACKPINKxCoachella_D1 pic.twitter.com/hVVlpXag3K — jennierubyjane (@ygqueenjennie) April 13, 2019

Tzef Montana Non-binary fashion model Tzef Montana, who is also singer-songwriter SOPHIE's girlfriend, made a cameo and twerked the night away during the artist's finale song, and PAPER's #1 bop of 2018,"Immaterial Girls."