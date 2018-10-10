Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan Team Up With the Coach Foundation

The Coach Foundation, established in 2008, has donated more than $45 million to nonprofits over the past decade. Continuing that philanthropic legacy, the organization had announced a new initiative called "Dream It Real" in partnership with The Future Project, a group dedicated to preparing teens for higher education and beyond. Coach has put $1.4 million toward the program in which students will be paired with "dream directors," community leaders trained by The Future Project, to help realize passion-based projects.

Global brand ambassadors and honorary dream directors, Michael B. Jordan and Selena Gomez will visit partner schools and meet with students who are working on projects that benefit their schools and communities.

To kick off "Dream It Real," The Coach Foundation enlisted Tyler Mitchell, the 23-year-old photographer who recently shot Beyoncé's cover for the September 2018 issue of Vogue, to create a short film featuring students from schools in and around New York City who share their thoughts on the future and dreaming big.

Images Courtesy of Coach / Video by Tyler Mitchell