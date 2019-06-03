Ciara has added a new line to her resumé, right above owning her own beauty company, all those chart records and Grammy noms: Harvard graduate. This weekend the singer graduated from popular celeb quickie course, Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. In her graduating class were basketball stars Julius Randle and Kevin Love, and Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Pop stars have a pretty ambivalent relationship to higher education, given that they are already gainfully employed (today's main incentive to go to college). But it seems Ciara wanted to have the real college experience: turtleneck sweaters, name tags, strolling through the quad and all.

In a dapper if weather-confused Instagram shot (leather pants and a knit sweater in late spring?) serving serious color-coordinated Elle Woods vibes, Ciara called her four days in the program "a dream come true," and something she'll "cherish forever."

I hope Ciara also listened to plenty of Vampire Weekend, drank a lot of PBR and cried in public for the full college experience. Unlike most Harvard grads however, instead of going onto six months of existential terror and miserably writing cover letters in her parents' basement, Ciara will head directly out on a world tour supporting her most recent album, Beauty Marks.

Also, she recently cosplayed as Diana Ross at the Met Gala and gabbed with Jada Pinkett Smith about her 2014 break-up with Future and happy marriage to Seahawks quarterback Russell Simmons on Red Table Talk. Not relatable, but nonetheless, congratulations Ciara on being a Harvard alumn!