Cindy. Linda. Naomi. Christy. While Janice Dickinson may claim to have invented the term "supermodel," these four defined it (no disrespect to their forebears Gia Carangi and Iman). Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell have kept walking, uh, catwalks, but Christy Turlington (now Christy Turlington Burns) took a long break from the runway — she didn't walk for 25 years. But as of last night's dramatic, gorgeous Marc Jacobs show, she's back! Oh, holy day.

Turlington Burns closed Jacobs' fall 2019 show in a gothic feathered dress and a teeny fascinator, drawing heady gasps from the audience. Current stars like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber also walked, but Christy (obviously) stole the show. She wrote a lengthy post about the experience on Instagram.

"Marc Jacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn't resist," she wrote. "A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where "Why the F not" is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions. C. I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me and this is a medium that 'speaks' to her."

Before last night, Turlington Burns wasn't exactly sure which show was her very last. As she told the Citizens of Humanity magazine, Humanity, in 2015:

"I thought about it for a long time, and I guess I really haven't fully given modeling up, but in my mind I did, because I went back to school and moved on in my life. And when I went back to school, same thing. I remember somebody telling me that they were in a location van and they saw me walk by with my backpack, and they were like, 'Oh, poor thing.' And I'm thinking — 'Poor thing? I'm getting my education, you fools.' But I remember thinking about it. I think I had finally quit smoking and had gained some weight, and I was in Paris for the couture shows and I remember that moment when I thought, 'You know what, I'm doing something healthy for myself, and they're judging me and I don't want to subject myself to it anymore.' And it's such an empowering feeling when you can make that choice."