Hold onto your trench coats. After seventeen years with the brand, Chief Creative Officer and former brand president Christopher Bailey will be leaving Burberry at the end of the year. Bailey is roundly credited with transforming Burberry from a lil British heritage brand into a global behemoth by developing its digital presence, re-designing flagship stores, and live-streaming runway shows. With new company leadership in place under current president Marco Gobbetti, Bailey felt it was time to move on and explore other creative projects. In a statement to the Guardian, Bailey said the decision to leave was a difficult one, but, ""I do truly believe, however, that Burberry's best days are still ahead of her and that the company will go from strength to strength with the strategy we have developed."

Fare thee well, Christopher Bailey. We'll certainly miss all those metallic leather trenches.





[h/t Guardian]

Splash image via BFA