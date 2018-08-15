Meet the First-Ever Transgender Gubernatorial Nominee

Vermont has picked the first transgender gubernatorial nominee in the United States. Christine Hallquist, a 62-year-old former energy executive, beat three other candidates (including 14-year-old Ethan Sonneborn) to gain the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday's Vermont primary.

"I think Vermont is a beacon of hope for the rest of the country," Hallquist told Reuters. "This is what I call expanding our moral compass and that is what I think it represents."



She continued, "I love Vermont because we look beyond these surface issues. I just happen to be a leader who is transgender. Vermonters know that."