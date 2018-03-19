Among Christian Siriano's lineup of models for Fall '18, Audrey Acosta stood out. "What I remember is her spirit," the designer said after his NYFW presentation last month. "It was almost like she was from another time." Dressed in a sophisticated black gown with an embellished collar and slicked-back hair, Acosta certainly evoked classic Old Hollywood glamour. But as a breakout model originally from Oklahoma, her success story is anything but traditional. Learn more about her, below.

Photo via Getty