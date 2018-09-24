Dance Dance Revolution Female trailblazers of contemporary dance including Isadora Duncan, Martha Graham, and Loie Fuller, inspired Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring collection for Dior. Models in loose jumpsuits and dresses, net coverups over unitards, relaxed suiting, and shoes with ribbons that reference ballet flats marched around dancers performing a Sharon Eyal-choreographed sequence. "Dance and fashion define the body," the collection notes read, "and through discipline, teach us to own it."

Deep Roots The house's eponym was also a dance enthusiast. In addition to dressing famous English ballerina Margot Fonteyn, the late couturier collaborated with French ballet director Roland Petit on costumes for his 1947 production of the ballet Treize Danses.

Sprightly Details The collection's navy, black, and sand color palette was countered by acid wash denim, tie dye silks, and sparkle-flecked, pleated organza. Dresses and skirts covered in intricate, kaleidoscopic feather-work brought texture to Chiuri's ethereal line up.

Slim Pickings Dior's iconic saddle bag — originally released under John Galliano's reign in the late '90s — made a much anticipated comeback this July. Chiuri showed a flat, wallet-like version of the equestrian-inspired accessory for spring. If the slim iteration is received with the excitement the reboot was this summer, fans will have to act fast to avoid ending up on a waitlist.

Blake Lively

Star Power From Hollywood fixtures Blake Lively and Shailene Woodley to Chinese model Angelababy and Thai princess turned professional badminton player H.R.H Sirivannavari Nariratana, Dior's front row featured a bevy of international celebrities.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde; Additional Photos Courtesy of Imaxtree/Christian Dior