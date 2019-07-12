Apparently, even world-renowned supermodels aren't immune to body shaming criticism, if a recent interaction between Chrissy Teigen and an online troll is any indication.



Earlier today, a fan asked the star to comment on a gross meme, which uses a photo of a swimsuit-clad Teigen holding her son with John Legend sitting behind her. The caption? "When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn't have any ASS."

In her initial response, the ever-hilarious Teigen took a light-hearted approach, retweeting the meme and writing, "It's been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :)" However, that's when things began to backslide. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

it's been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :) https://t.co/tJG5Ky2jCk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2019

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"I'm fuckin crying bruh," another Twitter user decided to write above the photo — a comment that, obviously, didn't sit well with Teigen.

"Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?" she wrote, before adding, "Fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!"

everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you? https://t.co/NbOkyQ0IJZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

Unfortunately, the troll-in-question didn't stop there. Instead, he opted to respond by writing, "We laughing at dude face ma. That's what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed."

But Teigen wasn't buying his half-ass excuse. "His face, looking at my ass, so nah. I see the comments you know," she responded. "Still enjoy you."

his face, looking at my ass, so nah. I see the comments you know. still enjoy you. https://t.co/unJw634LzC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

Even worse? Well, obviously, the troll persisted and replied to Teigen by saying, "Ma'am. If he wasn't in the pic, the pic wouldn't be funny. You know that right?" That said, Teigen was able to deliver one final, devastating blow.

"Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don't need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that's all," she wrote, before following up with the final word. "'Just laughing about his face' lolllllll sure (and I'm not that pressed, I've seen this photo all week - we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can!"

Check out the tweets, below.

yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don't need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that's all. https://t.co/ITj15msuCj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019

"just laughing about his face" lolllllll sure (and I'm not that pressed, I've seen this photo all week - we follow each other and I can say what I want just like he can! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019