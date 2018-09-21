Rihanna Drops Chocolate Brown Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty

Rihanna previewed a brand-new addition to her Fenty Beauty line at her lingerie fashion show during New York Fashion Week — and no one even knew it.

On Friday, the beauty brand took to Instagram with a snapshot of the new brown shade of their Stunna Lip Paint. And, as Rihanna approval is key, the brand said she "tested several shades before landing on this rich chocolate brown that looks good on everybody." Prior to this morning, the product had only been available in a single shade of bright red, called Uncensored.

When RiRi hit the runway post-show during NYFW, she was wearing a mid-length brown dress with a nude bra peeking out the top and looked stunning, as always. What we didn't know until now, though, was that her matching lip tone was actually this not-yet-released shade by her own design. Because, of course it was.

The new addition to Rihanna's lineup is currently available on the brand's website, as well as at Sephora and Harvey Nichols.