Actress, model, and writer Chloë Sevigny has been synonymous with impossibly-cool blasé for decades. She got her start at the age of 17 in Sassy Magazine and solidified her spot as reigning queen of the underground when she was featured in Harmony Korine's cult-classic film Kids. She is known for her eclectic vintage-inspired street style, and, in the '90s, was a major champion of every skater girl's favorite brand, X-girl. Sevigny was the face of the company, which was a collaboration between singer Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth, in 1995.

Now, the brand is launching a new collection called Back to the 90s. They posted a number of images of Sevigny posing in X-girl t-shirt, a printed collared top, and a shirt and pink skirt on Instagram, so it appears a new partnership is in the works.

The line launches today, and we are fully ready for them to take all our money and transform us into the effortlessly chic skater girls we've always wanted to be.

