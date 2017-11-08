Pussy Riot continues to tackle social and political injustice head on in their new video for "Police State," which not-so-subtly suggests we are being brainwashed while the world burns.

The Russian punks tapped actress Chloë Sevigny to star in the visual as an unforgiving member of law enforcement, beating the stuffing out of a teddy bear while masked children watch on cowering. Eventually Sevigny pulls the hood off firecracker Nadya Tolokno, lead singer of the band.

Check out the video below and read PAPER's recent feature on Chloë Sevigny here.