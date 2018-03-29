Since her breakout role in cult-classic Kids and her appearance in a Sonic Youth music video, Chloë Sevigny has been the definition of an "it girl." For decades, she has been a fashion icon, famous for her grungy-chic, vintage-inspired street style. She's also a model, an actress, and a designer. Now, she's selling some of her clothes on The RealReal.

She posted about the sale on Instagram, saying "Shop my closet! Starting tomorrow at 10 am, pieces from my personal collection, will be in a curated sale on @therealreal. A portion of proceeds will benefit Hetrick-Martin Institute in support of LBGQT youth. #springcleaning."



Sevigny says that shopping vintage and consignment is important to her, writing on The RealReal's website, "I grew up thrifting; it's in my blood. I honestly almost never buy anything new — well, the occasional splurge at Miu Miu. My heart lies in vintage and designer consignment. I think sites like The RealReal are very important in helping people satisfy that urge without more waste, which is unfortunately such an industry-wide problem."

Many of the items have sold already, but check out some of the best remaining items on sale, below:

Gucci 2017 Embellished Sweatshirt w/ Tags for $1,395

Proenza Schouler Ponyhair Ankle Boots for $295

Geoffrey Beene Lace-Trimmed Knee-Length Dress for $595

Agent Provocateur Silk Slip Dress for $295

Rodarte Silk Mesh Dress for $695

Balenciaga Cropped High-Rise Pants for $325

Photos via The RealReal