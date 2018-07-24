Natacha Ramsay-Levi set out of capture the allure of iconic 1970s actors in her fall collection for Chloé. Anjelica Huston, Sissy Spacek, Stéphane Audran, among others inspired a collection of sophisticated drop waist dresses, smart suiting, and blousy button downs covered in intricate embroidery and prints. Naturally, Ramsay-Levi's cinematic lineup got the silver screen treatment for its fall 2018 campaign.

Steven Meisel filmed and photographed a group of models including Liu Wen, Kris Grikaite, and Grace Hartzel biking and marching across an industrial Brooklyn pier overlooking the East River. Between the scale of Manhattan's skyline in the background, large slabs of concrete in the foreground, and warm golden light filling every frame, Meisel's short film captures Ramsay-Levi's romantic, yet strong vision for Chloe. Balancing out the raw, urban setting, Guido Palau's effortlessly messy-chic hair a la Parisienne and dewy makeup by Pat McGrath gives the models an otherworldly aura.

Photography: Steven Meisel