You’re Already Following Chinqpink, Now Get to Know Her

Chinqpink knows how to create a cohesive grid. The secret is keeping to the color story, always.

Hair? Pink — either pastel or neon, depending on the day. Braces? Pink, and they look way cuter than yours ever did. Face mask? Pink hydrojelly. Luggage? Pink Hello Kitty. Juicy Couture tracksuit? Pink as the year 2003. Bikini? Pink, and emblazoned on a custom cigarette lighter she's selling for $15 online, alongside a 2019 calendar where she wears a different pink outfit each month.

The commitment to theme has gotten her plenty of notice. Paris Hilton hit follow, Kanye West hired her for Yeezy. The 19-year-old model, born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, is about to be everywhere. PAPER caught up with her to learn more about her perfectly curated modeling career.

So, how did the name "Chinqpink" come about? I'd rather keep it a secret, but just know I came up with it myself.

What's your favorite thing about modeling? Growing up, I always wanted to be my own boss, and with modeling I can be that. Also, I love getting my hair and nails done. Taking care of my self-health is vital. You have to feel good to look good!

As someone with a large online platform, what do you feel is your message? Being true to myself. I feel like all the people I aspired to be like growing up were being unapologetically themselves, instead of trying to be perfect. Create the pathway for people like me who aren't commonly seen in this industry.

What was your life before modeling? I was mentoring for the Pacific Center for Environmental Science back home in Hawaii. And yes, I had pink hair for years [before modeling]!

How are your 2019 goals panning out so far? Dying to land a few big campaigns and covers of magazines. Another big goal I have for this year is to drop my own clothing line.

Hat: Datuna Sulikashvili (TATA-LA), Dress: Teale Coco, Shoes: Kurt Geiger

Any beauty secrets to share? Kiehl's face wash, Burt's Bees toner, Mario Badescu honey moisturizer. And I can't live without my Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation. But I'm always trying different products.

If it was your last day on earth, what would your three meals be? An açaí bowl from Bogart's, sushi, and my papa's green papaya soup.

Which pair of sneakers do find yourself reaching for most often? My laser pink/solar red Airmax 180 Comme des Garçons. Ima size 6.5 US W if anyone can get me a second pair.

What are your pet peeves? I hate when people don't call me by my full name, Chinqpink, and instead call me Chinq.